Sandro Wanger on the Verge of Leaving Bayern Munich for Chinese Super League Outfit Tianjin Teda

Bayern Munich striker Sandro Wagner is edging towards a permanent move to Chinese Super League outfit Tianjin Teda this January.

Wagner has been struggling for game time so far this season, having made just 12 appearances in all competitions - including a solitary Bundesliga start. During those appearances he has only managed to find the back of the net once and there have been plenty of rumours circulating which have suggested that he is far from happy with his current situation.

According to a report from Bild, Wagner was absent from a Bayern training session on Monday and his time with the Bavarians could soon be coming to an end, just a year after he joined the club from Hoffenheim.

Chinese Super League side Tianjin Teda, who are managed by German coach Uli Stielike, have offered Bayern €5m - a significant loss on the fee Bayern paid Hoffenheim last January. Tianjin Teda are also said to have offered Wagner a bumper two-year contract that will last until the end of 2020.

However, Bayern may try to hold firm as Wagner is the only other striker in the first team setup behind first choice Robert Lewandowski.

Should the Polish international suffer an injury, then manager Niko Kovac may have to turn to one of Bayern's academy players to lead the line for the German giants.

Bayern also recently suffered a blow in their pursuit of Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi, as the Blues recently told the youngster he won't be leaving the club, despite a recent £40m bid from Bayern.