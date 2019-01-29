Tottenham Yet to Confirm Stadium Opening Date as Arsenal Match Is Set for Wembley

Tottenham have confirmed that the North London derby against Arsenal on 2 March will take place at Wembley, with the opening date of their new stadium still yet to be announced.

In January, Tottenham indicated that the team would continue playing at Wembley until the end of February, raising hopes that the new stadium would be ready to open against Arsenal.

However, the Daily Mail reports that Metropolitan Police objected to the stadium opening with a Category C fixture - the top security grading given by authorities.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

This means that Tottenham will not be able to play at their new stadium until at least mid-March, but the chances of them playing there at all this season are rapidly diminishing, with other teams likely to raise objections.

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock stated after his side's defeat to Spurs earlier this month that Tottenham should not be allowed to play at the new stadium this season, lest it give an advantage to their opponents.

The next match after the Arsenal game when Tottenham could move into their new stadium is against Crystal Palace on 17 March, although that fixture will be rearranged if Palace reach the FA Cup quarter finals.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

In that eventuality, Brighton may be the first visitors to the new stadium on 6 April, but that too could be delayed if Brighton reach the FA Cup semi finals.

If Tottenham are ordered to play the remainder of their Premier League matches at Wembley, they could open the new stadium with a Champions League quarter final tie - but they have to get past Borussia Dortmund in the last 16 first.

Tottenham are expected to inform the Premier League of their intentions within the next week.