Atalanta 3-0 Juventus: Report, Ratings & Reaction as I Bianconeri Crash Out of the Coppa Italia

Juventus have been knocked out of this season's Coppa Italia, after a Duvan Zapata inspired Atalanta handed out a 3-0 thrashing on Wednesday night.

An injury to captain Giorgio Chiellini midway through the first half ignited the Atalanta spark and individual defensive errors from Joao Cancelo and Mattia De Sciglio gifted their opponents two second half goals.

Matters were made worse when manager Massimiliano Allegri was sent to the stand for arguing with the fourth official - and it was from there that he scored his side concede a third time as Juve were deservedly eliminated from the competition.

Key Talking Point





Neither side got into any sort of rhythm in what was a dull and cagey opening 20 minutes, with the first real action of note seeing Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini signal to the bench that he could not continue.

Portuguese right-back Joao Cancelo was the replacement as De Sciglio moved over to the centre of defence, and it was move that would ultimately back fire on I Bianconeri.

Cancelo wanted too much time on the ball ten minutes later and Timothy Castagne stole possession, nipping in to then pick his spot and slot past Wojciech Szczesny. Within two minutes, a bit of pinball at the back gave Zapata the opportunity to roll his man and smash it into the back of the net.

Juventus fell apart in truth without Chiellini at the back as Rugani, De Sciglio and Cancelo all had a night to forget.

Players Ratings





Starting XI: Szczesny (5); De Sciglio (4), Rugani (4), Chiellini (5), Alex Sandro (5); Bentancur (6), Khedira (6), Matuidi (6); Dybala (7), Bernadeschi (6), Ronaldo (6)





Substitutes: Cancelo (3), Douglas Costa (5), Pjanic (4)

STAR MAN - Only Paulo Dybala came out of this game with any credibility for Juventus, with the rest of his teammates having somewhat of an off night.

The Argentine was bright in possession and looked like he had his usual zip and energy about him - even if his teammates didn't.

WORST PLAYER - Joao Cancelo really didn't do much right at all. He came on after half an hour and within ten minutes he had given Atalanta the lead. His passing was wayward, his crossing equally so and Cancelo will want to forget this game as quick as possible.

Having said that, teammate Daniele Rugani wasn't much better - and he'll have done himself plenty of harm if there were any visiting scouts watching his performance this evening.

Looking Ahead





Juventus face Parma on Saturday as they look to bounce back from defeat and extend their 11 point lead at the top of Serie A.

Allegri will be hoping that Chiellini's injury is nothing too serious as without the 34-year-old, the defence looked all at sea.