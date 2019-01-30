How to Watch Barcelona vs. Sevilla: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Barcelona and Sevilla in their Copa del Rey quarterfinal second leg on Wednesday, Jan. 30.

By Charlotte Carroll
January 30, 2019

Barcelona will host Sevilla in the second leg of a Copa del Rey quarterfinals on Wednesday, Jan. 30. Kickoff from Camp Nou is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET.

Sevilla beat Barcelona 2–0 in the first leg. Pablo Sarabia and Wissam Ben Yedder scored the goals for Sevilla, leaving Barcelona with work to do if it is to advance and continue its quest for a fifth straight title.

Barcelona moved past Levante in the round of 16 by an aggregate 4–2 win, though was fortunate to escape being disqualified after Levante's complaint that Barcelona had used an ineligible player was registered after the appropriate deadline. In the league, Barcelona sits atop La Liga's table with 49 points in 21 matches. 

Sevilla reached the quarterfinals after beating Athletic Bilbao on a 3–2 aggregate. The club is coming off a 5–0 win over Levante in La Liga and sits in fourth place in league standings with 36 points. 

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports USA, beIN Sports Espanol

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTVSign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

