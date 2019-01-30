Bayern Munich Announce Striker Sandro Wagner Has Joined Tianjin TEDA on Permanent Deal

January 30, 2019

Bayern Munich have confirmed that Sandro Wagner will part ways with the club for the second time in his career after accepting a €5m offer from Chinese club Tianjin TEDA.

The 31-year-old has featured in just seven league games under new manager Niko Kovač, where he's failed to score or claim an assist.

Despite returning to Bayern Munich just 12 months ago, the club confirmed on their official website that Wagner has left the club with immediate effect and will join the likes of Frank Acheampong and his compatriot Felix Bastians at Tianjin TEDA.


Wagner will reportedly earn €15m over the next two years in China.

The Germany international spent 13 years at Bayern Munich during his first spell with the club, having first joined from FC Hertha München in 1995.

Wagner eventually joined MSV Duisburg on a free transfer before jumping around a number of different clubs in Germany's first and second divisions.

The striker settled at TSG Hoffenheim in 2016 and spent two years making a name for himself under the guidance of managerial wonderkid Julian Nagelsmann.

Wagner scored 18 goals in 50 appearances whilst on the books at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena before returning to Bayern Munich last year to work as Robert Lewandowski's understudy.

Game time was few and far between under Jupp Heynckes but Wagner did finish the season with a Bundesliga winners medal around his neck - exactly 10 years after winning his first league title with the Bavaria giants.

      Modal message