Burnley Goalkeeper Conor Mitchell Seals Loan Move to Northern Irish League Leaders Linfield

By 90Min
January 30, 2019

Burnley have confirmed that goalkeeper Conor Mitchell will make a loan move to his native Northern Ireland to join title-chasing Linfield until the end of the season.

Mitchell, who was out on loan to Scottish Premiership side St Johnstone, will now ply his trade at Windsor Park, and looks to compete for the number one spot under manager and Northern Ireland legend David Healy.

Speaking to the club's official website about his latest move, Mitchell said: "I’m looking forward to being involved in a big couple of months for the football club with a title race and the chance to win some domestic silverware too.


“It’s a new challenge and one that I relish. I’m just going to go in and work hard, try and impress the gaffer and hope to make a positive impression on the team and the club as a whole.

“Thanks to Billy Mercer at Burnley for helping to sort it all out and I can’t wait to get in and meet the lads.”

With former Manchester United goalkeeper Roy Carroll ruled out for the Northern Irish side for the rest of the season with a knee injury, Mitchell will likely go head to head with Gareth Deane for the number one jersey.

The 22-year-old has been at Burnley since 2012, and was sent out on loan to National League side Chester FC last campaign. 

Mitchell joins a side who are currently six points clear at the top of the table with just six games to go, and are well placed to win the Irish Cup and League Cup this year.

