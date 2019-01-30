Gilberto Silva Claims Unai Emery Has Failed to Improve Arsenal Since Arsene Wenger's Departure

Arsenal legend Gilberto Silva has openly criticised Unai Emery, claiming that the side is currently no better than they were under Arsene Wenger.

The side currently sit fifth in the Premier League, recovering from the FA Cup defeat to Manchester United with a 2-1 victory over Cardiff City on Tuesday. However, Arsenal are just five points and one league position above their standing at this stage last season, despite a 14-game unbeaten run between August and December.

Speaking to beIN SPORTS (via the Daily Star), Silva insisted that Emery has failed to improve Arsenal since assuming control of the side last summer.

He said: “They’re not a bigger team. The players are the same. You can see that the squad is basically made up of the same players. They had a very good start and then it was what Arsenal fans are used to seeing.

“I have hopes for him as a manager. He needs time to work it out. He needs support from the board to give him the type of players he needs.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

“But at the moment it doesn’t look like he is.”

The Gunners have tasted defeat against the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool this season, with December's 5-1 defeat at the hands of Jurgen Klopp's side proving to be an especially disappointing result for Arsenal.

However, a 4-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in December, coupled with a 2-0 revenge win over Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea, has left many Arsenal fans excited about the future under Emery.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Strikers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette have both need in electric form this season, with the former's tally of 15 goals good enough for second place in the Premier League scoring charts.

A rumoured lack of transfer funds has frustrated many fans in recent weeks, but Arsenal are still believed to be close to securing a loan deal for Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez, with manager Ernesto Valverde confirming that the move is nearing completion.