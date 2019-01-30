Jurgen Klopp Reveals He Can 'Never' Enjoy Title Race as He Discusses Man City & Spurs Challenge

By 90Min
January 30, 2019

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he can never enjoy the Premier League title race, and insisted that Tottenham still remain in the hunt along with Manchester City.

Klopp's Liverpool side currently sit at the top of the table, four points clear of second-placed Manchester City, with just 15 games left to play.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Despite the club edging closer to their first league triumph in over two decades, the German revealed that both the intensity and importance of the games has meant he can't enjoy it.

Asked whether he would be able to enjoy the title race, Klopp said to BBC Sport: "Never. It's not the biggest stress in the world, but it's so intense and so important and all in a short time.

"Football is not the most important thing in the world, but at these moments, of course, it feels like that because we have nothing else to do. 

"It's not easy to enjoy but I love what I do."


Whilst Liverpool and Manchester City have been predominantly considered the Premier League's frontrunners, Klopp insisted that Tottenham should not be ruled out of the title conversation.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

He revealed: "It's not only Manchester City. Again, everybody writes off Tottenham and I know a lot of people said about them after the last week with two cup competitions, but I really don't get it.


"City are a similar age group than we are, on the peak of everything, so it will definitely be difficult, but we don't know where we will end at the end of the season. We don't think about it really. We only want to win as many football games as possible.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Klopp added: "It looks like it will be more exciting than last year, so that is good for football in general and for the Premier League.


"I would guess it will go right to the end of the season, I don't see any possible gaps. We have to be flawless as well, everybody has to be."

