Man Utd 'Confident' David De Gea Will Follow Anthony Martial & Sign New Contract at Old Trafford

Manchester United are reportedly confident of agreeing a new contract with star goalkeeper David de Gea, who has 18 months remaining on his current deal.

The Red Devils triggered an automatic one-year contract extension on De Gea's deal in late 2018, amid rumours that the Spaniard, alongside winger Anthony Martial, were refusing to extend their stays at the club. However, Martial has now agreed a new five-year deal at the club, and club officials hope De Gea will follow suit.

News of United's plans for De Gea comes from the Mirror, who note that the club are confident that the goalkeeper will renew his contract.

Many United stars were reportedly unhappy working under Jose Mourinho, but the mood around Old Trafford has certainly changed since his departure. Interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer led the team to eight consecutive victories, and it is thought that the positive change in mood at the club was a deciding factor in Martial's decision to renew his contract.

The hope is that De Gea will have similar feelings about the atmosphere around the club, and will therefore be willing to renew his contract and remain in the Premier League for the foreseeable future.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Real Madrid have been heavily linked with a move for De Gea in recent seasons, but instead opted to sign Thibaut Courtois from Chelsea following the World Cup as De Gea looked to be unavailable.

Paris Saint-Germain were also said to be incredibly keen on signing De Gea, with rumours suggesting that they were prepared to offer him a £300,000-a-week contract in an attempt to convince the Spaniard to move to Ligue 1.

4 - David de Gea made four saves with his feet for Manchester United in their recent game vs Spurs. No goalkeeper has made more saves with their feet in a Premier League game since 2008-09 & the last to make four was Wayne Hennessey for C.Palace vs Chelsea in April 2017. Boots. https://t.co/1y9e2JHC9s — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 22, 2019

United will likely have to make a similar offer to De Gea, which would make him the highest-paid goalkeeper in the world, if they are to secure his long-term future at the club.

As well as De Gea, the likes of Juan Mata, Ander Herrera and Ashley Young are all expected to sign new contracts at the club, thanks to the renewed sense of optimism around Old Trafford following Solskjaer's arrival.