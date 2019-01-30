Newcastle Set for Unprecedented Deadline Day Business as Club Hone in on Two Key Signings

Newcastle United are believed to be on the verge of capturing two transfer targets before Thursday evening's deadline, with both Atlanta's Miguel Almirón and Monaco's Antonio Barreca set to join the Magpies this month.

The club's much publicised lack of spending power has been a matter of great concern for fans of the Tyneside outfit in recent seasons, with their owner Mike Ashley's reluctance to bolster the squad causing outrage among the Magpies faithful. With the club in danger of relegation from the Premier League, they finally appear to be ready to splash some cash to save their season.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Certainly, the Almirón deal looks to be set in stone, with the player uploading a farewell message to his teammates on his Instagram account. The Mirror have also claimed the switch is nearing completion, claiming that the Magpies are set to break their transfer record to bring in the midfielder for a £20m fee.





The report claims that Atlanta had originally demanded upwards of £30m for the 24-year-old, but have lowered their demands in recent days to a fee more within the Magpies' limited means. The number ten could be the creative spark that the side have been crying out for, and has the valuable experience of 12 senior international caps for the Paraguay national team.

Image by Richie Boon

With Almirón on the verge of moving to St James' Park, the club are also believed to have stepped up their chase for a new defender after their deal for Lazio's Jordan Lukaku, fell through. According to Calcio Mercato, Monaco's Antonio Barreca has emerged as Benítez's top target, and is set to fly to England before undergo a medical at Newcastle on Wednesday.

The former Torino full-back has struggled to break into the first team with the Ligue 1 side since arriving in the summer, and looks set to join the Magpies on a loan deal until the end of the season. It is not stated whether there will be an option, or indeed obligation, for Newcastle to take the player on a permanent deal when the campaign comes to a close.

Meanwhile, Benítez admitted he was delighted with side's shock 2-1 win over Manchester City on Tuesday night. Despite Sergio Agüero giving the Premier League champions the lead after just thirty seconds, Newcastle weathered the storm, and emerged as winners thanks to Salomón Rondón's second half strike and Matt Ritchie's ice-cool late penalty.