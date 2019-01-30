PSG Ace Christopher Nkunku’s Agent Casts Doubt Over Arsenal Move Amid Rumours of January Deal

The agent of Paris Saint-Germain starlet Christopher Nkunku has played down talk of his client joining the Gunners before Thursday's transfer deadline, despite the player being heavily linked with a move to north London.

The PSG youth academy product is believed to be on Unai Emery's wishlist, with the Gunners looking to bolster their injury-ravaged side before the end of January.

Denis Suárez is believed to be on the verge of joining in a loan deal with an option to buy in the summer, but the club could sign at least one more player this week.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Speaking on Canal + television programme 'Late Football Club', Nkunku's agent José-Karl Pierre-Fanfan said: "I am here (in the studio) tonight, which is not a good sign.





"There is a real interest from Arsenal for Nkunku, but the discussions are quite complicated. There are restrictions from Arsenal’s side, they cannot do a transfer in the middle of the season.





"It is still being discussed with PSG, things could still happen in the next 48 hours, but as I said, the fact that I am here means that it does not look good.

KARIM JAAFAR/GettyImages

"His situation will be evaluated in June, then he will have just one year left on his contract. He is a young boy, who needs to play, enjoy himself, and to sign up for a project for the long term, that is what he is looking for.





"He was in that phase with Arsenal but it looks complicated, if we have to wait, then he is ready to do that, he will wait.”





Evidently, the Gunners aren't looking to make an permanent signings this month and they may have to wait until the summer to bring in the France Under-21 international. Given the host of talented stars at PSG, Nkunku is very much on the peripheries of the first team and could well leave in the summer to reignite his career.

In other news, Arsenal are believed to have cooled their interest in signing Inter ace Ivan Perišić, and will instead make a move for Dalian Yifang's Yannick Carrasco. The Belgium international is thought to be a more realistic target and could also offer some real dynamism to Emery's midfield.