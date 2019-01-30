PSG Confirm Neymar Will Miss Man Utd UCL Clash as Injury Leaves Him Sidelined for 10 Weeks

By 90Min
January 30, 2019

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed that Neymar will be out of action for the next ten weeks, despite the Brazilian avoiding surgery on his injured metatarsal.

The 26-year-old was forced to limp off during PSG's French Cup match against Strasbourg, and was a doubt for both legs of his side's upcoming Champions League last 16 clash against Manchester United.

Xavier Laine/GettyImages

Now, in an update posted on the club's official website, PSG confirmed that they gathered together a group of medical experts at the Ooredoo Training Centre to carry out a review of Neymar's injury.


The statement said: "After detailed analysis by the specialists, a consensus was reached of a conservative treatment of Neymar Jr.’s injury to the fifth right metatarsal. 

"Informed of this recommendation, Paris Saint-Germain’s Brazilian international striker agreed with this protocol. As a result, Neymar Jr. is expected to return to the field within ten weeks.

"Paris Saint-Germain sends its strongest support and encouragement to Neymar Jr. to overcome this injury, with the courage and determination that the player has always shown."

It was earlier feared that the Brazilian could be ruled out for the rest of the season if the medical examinations confirm that he needed surgery to repair his metatarsal.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

However, the news now means the former Barcelona star will be back in action in April, and would therefore potentially be available for PSG in the latter rounds of the Champions League should they make it past Manchester United.

