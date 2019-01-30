PSG Confirm Neymar Will Miss Man Utd UCL Clash as Injury Leaves Him Sidelined for 10 Weeks

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed that Neymar will be out of action for the next ten weeks, despite the Brazilian avoiding surgery on his injured metatarsal.

The 26-year-old was forced to limp off during PSG's French Cup match against Strasbourg, and was a doubt for both legs of his side's upcoming Champions League last 16 clash against Manchester United.



Now, in an update posted on the club's official website , PSG confirmed that they gathered together a group of medical experts at the Ooredoo Training Centre to carry out a review of Neymar's injury.





The statement said: "After detailed analysis by the specialists, a consensus was reached of a conservative treatment of Neymar Jr.’s injury to the fifth right metatarsal.

"Informed of this recommendation, Paris Saint-Germain’s Brazilian international striker agreed with this protocol. As a result, Neymar Jr. is expected to return to the field within ten weeks.

PSG have confirmed Neymar will miss BOTH matches against Man Utd in the Champions League



"Paris Saint-Germain sends its strongest support and encouragement to Neymar Jr. to overcome this injury, with the courage and determination that the player has always shown."

It was earlier feared that the Brazilian could be ruled out for the rest of the season if the medical examinations confirm that he needed surgery to repair his metatarsal.



