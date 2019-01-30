West Ham Announce Signing of Mesaque Dju From Benfica on Free Transfer

West Ham have announced the signing of Portugal U20 international Mesaque Dju from Benfica on a three-and-a-half year deal.

The 19-year-old will initially join up with the U23 squad, after being secured from the Portuguese giants on a free transfer.

Confirming the deal in an official statement on their website, the club explained: "West Ham United are pleased to confirm the signing of Portugal U20 international forward Mesaque Dju.

"The 19-year-old joins the Hammers from Portuguese club Benfica on a three-and-a-half-year contract on a free transfer and will begin life in Claret and Blue as a member of Liam Manning and Steve Potts’ U23 squad."

And, speaking to the club about the switch, Mesaque revealed his excitement at representing the Irons: “I know a lot about West Ham because it is a very big club in England and helps young players get to the first team. I want this and I'm working for this.”

Meanwhile, Terry Westley, West Ham's academy director, admitted he'd been scouting the player for a while: “We had seen Mesaque play for Portugal and win the U17 and U19 European Championship titles. He was an attacking player who was always highlighted when you watched him in those games.

“We always said that, should he become available, he would be of interest to us and due to our extensive networking and recruitment department, we found out that the opportunity had arisen to sign the player, so we stepped in quickly and secured his signature."

And, in describing his talents, he compared Dju to a current Hammers star: "He is a dynamic player with great pace and power, a little bit like Michail Antonio.

“He is six-foot plus, two-footed, strong and can deliver with quality from the left or the right, and could even develop in to a number nine with his attributes, which we believe could make him a Premier League player.”