Arsenal & Barcelona Officially Confirm Denis Suarez Loan Move With Purchase Option

By 90Min
January 31, 2019

Arsenal have completed the signing of Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez on loan until the end of the season, with an option to buy.

Talks between the two clubs resumed this week after appearing to break down earlier in the month, with the purchase option proving a stumbling block.

The compromise they reached sees Suarez join Arsenal on loan until the end of the season, with the Gunners having the option to pay a £2m reserve fee before signing him next summer, though they are under no obligation to do so.

Suarez has also extended his Barcelona contract by an additional year until 2021, ensuring that he will not enter the final year of his deal at the end of the season.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

This news comes as a boost to Unai Emery at the end of a difficult transfer window in which he has been unable to make any permanent signings, with only loans permitted.

Arsenal were also dealt a blow earlier this month when it was announced that head of recruitment Sven Mislintat would leave the club next month after being snubbed for the role of technical director.

Suarez has made 71 appearances for Barcelona since signing from Villarreal in 2016, though he has barely been involved this season, with his only starts coming in the Copa del Rey.

