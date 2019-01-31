Ashley Young to Sign Contract Extension at Man Utd as Antonio Valencia Is Snubbed for New Deal

January 31, 2019

Manchester United's Ashely Young is ready to put pen to paper on a one-year extension to his deal at Old Trafford, while defender Antonio Valencia is resigned to leaving the club on a free transfer at the end of the season.

The Red Devils have been scrambling to sort out a number of their first team players' futures this season, most notably the likes of Anthony Martial and David De Gea have been at the centre of contract talks in the north-west.

Former Aston Villa star Young is another player who is being considered for a new contract, and The Mirror reports that the 33-year-old is now ready to sign a new one-year deal with the club.

It is unknown if Young's £130k-a-week wage packet will increase, but this deal will see his time at Old Trafford extended to almost a decade.

On the other side of things at Manchester United, club captain Valencia is 'resigned to leaving' the club at the end of the season. The Manchester Evening News understands that the 33-year-old doesn't believe he can still meet United's demands of a full back.

United can extend Valencia's contract by an extra season thanks to a clause in his deal but so far the club haven't shown any signs of going down that route.

Valencia has been left out of eight of the last nine matchday squads under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following his appointment at Old Trafford.

The Ecuadorian defender first joined Manchester United in a £17m deal from Wigan Athletic. He's gone on to make 338 appearances for the club during that time, scoring 25 goals and claiming 62 assists.

