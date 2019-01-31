Inter Milan will host Lazio at the San Siro Stadium in the Coppa Italia quarterfinals on Thursday, Jan. 31.

Lazio defeated Novara in the last round of the annual Italian cup, 4–1, to advance to the quarterfinals. Luis Alberto and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic scored one goal each for Lazio alongside a pair of scores by Ciro Immobile.

Inter Milan beat Benevento, 6–2, en route to Thursday's match.

The winner will join AC Milan, Fiorentina and Atalanta in the semifinals, with the latter eliminating four-time-defending-champion Juventus with a 3-0 result on Wednesday.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: None in USA

Live stream: You can watch the match live online with ESPN+ or the WatchESPN app.