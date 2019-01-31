Juventus Offered Chelsea's Gary Cahill Following Injury to Club Captain Giorgio Chiellini

By 90Min
January 31, 2019

Juventus have been offered the chance to sign Chelsea defender Gary Cahill following their failed attempt to sign Bruno Alves to replace the injured Giorgio Chiellini.

The Bianconeri are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements following news of Chiellini's recent injury, coupled with the recent departure of Medhi Benatia.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Juventus have been eyeing up Parma's Bruno Alves as a short-term solution to their problems, but the club have so far been unable to convince sporting director Daniele Faggiano to sell the 37-year-old defender.


As a result, Alfredo Pedulla reports that Chelsea defender Cahill has been 'proposed' to Juventus ahead of the transfer deadline.

The 33-year-old is deemed to be surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge following Maurizio Sarri's arrival, with the Italian favouring the combination of Antonio Rüdiger and David Luiz in the heart of their defence.

Juventus have previously kept tabs on Andreas Christensen who is also unsure over his place in Chelsea's current side, but it's Cahill that appears to have been offered to the Bianconeri this month.

It's claimed that Juventus will make one last attempt to sign Alves from Parma before they turn their attention elsewhere, but club chief Faggiano remains confident that the former Rangers and Porto star will extend his contract at the Stadio Ennio Tardini.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

If they are unsuccessful in convincing Parma to cash in on the veteran defender then they may have to consider Cahill as a genuine option for them if they're still desperate to reinforce their defence.

