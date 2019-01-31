Man City 'Complete Signing' of Croatia U19 International Ante Palaversa from Hajduk Split

By 90Min
January 31, 2019

Manchester City have completed the signing of Croatia U19 international Ante Palaversa from Hajduk Split in a deal worth an initial £4.1m. 

The midfielder, 18, has agreed a long-term deal with the reigning Premier League champions having undergone a successful medical, and will stay with the Croatian side until the end of the 2019/20 season, although City do have the option to recall him in January. 

Palaversa has spent his entire career at Hajduk Split, making 17 appearances for their first-team, scoring two goals, and the midfielder has thanked the club for allowing the deal to the Etihad to go through. 

Speaking to Hajduk Split's official website, he said: "I’m glad the work of Hajduk’s academy has been recognised by one of the world’s biggest clubs. Thanks to Manchester City for the trust in me.

"There is still a lot of work ahead, I’ve not yet shown everything I can and I hope to play for Hajduk to justify the trust shown."

While recently coming through the ranks at Hajduk Split, Palaversa has done the same with the Croatian national team, appearing for the U15's through to the U19's currently, as well as captaining that team, earning 11 caps and scoring three goals. 

A holding midfielder by trade, Palaversa will be seen by many as a long-term replacement for 33-year-old Fernandinho at City, with Pep Guardiola keen to bolster his options in the holding midfielder position with a view to the future. 

