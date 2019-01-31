Manchester United Signs Anthony Martial to New 5-Year Contract

Manchester United announced on transfer deadline day that Martial had agreed to sign a new contract with the club until 2024, with an option to extend his deal by an extra year.

By 90Min
January 31, 2019

Anthony Martial has officially signed a new long-term contract with Manchester United, which could keep him at Old Trafford until 2025.

The Frenchman's future has been a hot topic for fans this season as he appeared to lock horns with with previous manager José Mourinho in the early part of the season. However, Martial appears rejuvenated since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's arrival as interim boss and is now among the top performing players at the club.

"I am loving my time at this club," Martial said upon signing his new deal, quoted by the club's official website. "From the day I joined I have been made to feel part of the United family and I have been incredibly humbled and overwhelmed by the warmth and love of our fans, who continue to amaze me with their support. 

"I would like to thank Ole and his coaching staff for their belief in me and for helping me to take my game to the next level. This club is all about winning trophies and I am sure the next piece of silverware is not that far away."

Martial has made 162 appearances since he first joined the club in a high-profile move from AS Monaco. He's gone on to score 46 goals and claim 27 assists since his debut against Liverpool in 2015.

Solskjaer added upon the announcement of Martial's new deal that the forward is a "naturally gifted player" who is a dream for any head coach to work with.

