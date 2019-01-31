Michy Batshuayi Agrees Terms to Join Crystal Palace on Loan From Chelsea

By 90Min
January 31, 2019

Crystal Palace are racing to complete a loan deal for Michy Batshuayi before the transfer window closes, with the Belgian striker having agreed terms to join the Eagles.

It has been a dramatic deadline day for Batshuayi, who was keen to join Tottenham before Chelsea blocked the move because they did not want to deal with a direct rival.

West Ham and Real Betis were also competing to sign Batshuayi on loan until the end of the season, but his wages were proving a stumbling block for both sides.

Palace have barely been mentioned, but BBC Sport's David Ornstein claims that Roy Hodgson has been interested in signing Batshuayi all month and has made his move at the eleventh hour.

Ornstein insists that there is no guarantee of the deal going through before the transfer window shuts, with both clubs needing to come to an agreement and plenty of paperwork to be completed.

If a deal sheet is submitted to the Premier League before the 11pm deadline, Palace will get an extension until 1am to complete and submit all paperwork.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Palace are desperately in need of a striker, with those at the club having scored just one Premier League goal between them this season.

Connor Wickham and Christian Benteke have only recently returned from injuries, Alexander Sorloth has been loaned out to Genk, and Jordan Ayew has not had the expected impact since his summer move from Swansea.

Batshuayi has scored 19 times since joining Chelsea from Marseille in 2016, including the goal which clinched the Premier League title in 2016/17.

