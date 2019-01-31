Nottingham Forest Announce the Signing of Midfielder Pelé From AS Monaco on Loan

By 90Min
January 31, 2019

Championship side Nottingham Forest have confirmed the arrival of AS Monaco midfielder Pelé on loan for the rest of the season.

The Guinea-Bissau international has featured just 11 times across all competitions for Les Monégasques under a combination of Leonardo Jardim, Thierry Henry and now Jardim again following his reappointment.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

Nottingham Forest announced on their official website on Deadline Day that Pelé would be joining the club from the Stade Louis II on loan for the rest of the season.

Martin O'Neill's side were desperately looking to bring in an extra body in midfield before the transfer window closed as they look to make up the four-point gap currently between them and the play-off places.

Pelé was born in Portugal and spent a lot of his youth career with Belenenses. He left his county of birth when AC Milan came knocking on the door in 2011 but things never really kicked off for the midfielder at San Siro.

He was forced to spend time on loan back in Portugal and even in Ukraine with Arsenal Kyiv before eventually leaving Milan on a free transfer four years after joining the club.

Pelé went on to join Benfica, FC Paços de Ferreira, CD Feirense and Rio Ave before Monaco splashed out £9m for his signature at the start of the season.

RAYMOND ROIG/GettyImages

Pelé will compete with the likes of Claudio Yacob, Jack Colback and Liam Bridcutt for a place in O'Neill's team as they look to gain promotion to the Premier League through the Championship play-offs.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message