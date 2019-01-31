Pep Guardiola Held '30 Minute Inquest' With His Man City Players Following 2-1 Defeat to Newcastle

By 90Min
January 31, 2019

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola launched a '30 minute inquest' with his squad in the dressing room following their 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United on Tuesday.

Having taken the lead inside the opening minute through Sergio Aguero, second half goals from Salomon Rondon and Matt Ritchie inflicted City's fourth league defeat of the season, handing Liverpool the chance to extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to seven points, although it only increased to five following their draw with Leicester. 

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

According to The Mail, a source claimed that Guardiola gave his City side an 'unusually long debrief' following the final whistle, in which 'raised voices' could be heard from the tunnel. 

The Spaniard's post-match tirade at his players apparently lasted so long that he was unable to say farewell to his compatriot Rafael Benitez, with Guardiola and his first-team coach Rodolfo Borrell initially intending to share a glass of wine after the match. 

Guardiola acknowledged after the game that his side underperformed, although accepted that results and performances such as the one at St. James' Park can happen over the course of a season.

As quoted by Sky Sports, he said: "It was not our best night. We were not at our best, sometimes that happens, I can understand the players. I love these players. 

"I know how they feel right now and I am beside them, close to them. It's an incredible group. Sometimes it happens."

City now enter a tough run of fixtures, with the reigning Premier League champions playing Arsenal, Everton and Chelsea in their next three games, although Guardiola hasn't given up hope on retaining the title, claiming 'anything can happen' between now and the end of the campaign. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message