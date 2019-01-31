Schalke 04 Announce the Signing of Jeffrey Bruma on Loan From Bundesliga Rivals Wolfsburg

Bundesliga outfit Schalke 04 have announced the arrival of VfL Wolfsburg defender Jeffrey Bruma on loan for the remainder of the season.

The Royal Blues have been on the hunt for a new centre back following Naldo's switch to AS Monaco, but their only new arrival during the January transfer window so far had been Manchester City's young forward Rabbi Matondo.

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

Domenico Tedesco's side have, however, now plugged the gap in the defence by bringing Netherlands international Bruma on loan to the club from Bundesliga rivals Wolfsburg.

The former Premier League champion from his time on Chelsea's books will stay at the Veltins-Arena until the end of the season.

Bruma hasn't made a single appearance for Wolfsburg this season after losing his place in the starting lineup to John Brooks, Robin Knoche and Felix Uduokhai.

The 27-year-old has only made Bruno Labbadia's matchday squad once this season, where he remained an unused substitute during a 2-2 draw with Hertha BSC.

Despite his lack of playing time this season, Schalke fans will be happy to see a new defender come through the doors in Gelsenkirchen. The Royal Blues are slowly climbing up the Bundesliga following their dismal start to the campaign and are now just five points away from the top half of the table.

Bruma is unlikely to walk straight into Tedesco's starting lineup due to the partnership between Matija Nastasić and Salif Sané, but the Dutchman will provide some much-needed competition for places.

TF-Images/GettyImages

As well as his natural position as a centre-back, Bruma can also provide cover as a wide defender, although Daniel Caligiuri and Bastian Oczipka have those positions nailed down at Schalke.