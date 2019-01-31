Sheffield United Sign Scott Hogan on Loan from Aston Villa Until End of Season

By 90Min
January 31, 2019

Sheffield United have made Aston Villa striker Scott Hogan their third signing of the January window, as manager Chris Wilder has moved to add some fire-power to his squad.

The 26-year-old joins the Blades until the end of the season, having managed just seven appearances for Villa in all competitions, most recently in the 3-0 FA Cup defeat to Swansea earlier in the month.

"I've made no secret of my admiration for Scott and his abilities, we made enquiries about him in the last window and we've had to be patient," Wilder told the Sheffield United website.

"He is a player we know a lot about and we are confident that he will be a great addition to what we already have. Options at the top end of the pitch are vitally important and in the situation we find ourselves in, Scott offers us a new dimension.

"Also, Scott had options but he made it clear that he wanted to join us and that goes a long way in my book."

United will be hoping the addition of Hogan can help them climb the Championship table even further, as they find themselves in third place, in pursuit of Norwich and Leeds for the automatic promotion places.

He is likely to go straight into the squad for the clash against Bolton Wanderers on Saturday. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message