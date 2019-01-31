Sheffield United Sign Scott Hogan on Loan from Aston Villa Until End of Season

Sheffield United have made Aston Villa striker Scott Hogan their third signing of the January window, as manager Chris Wilder has moved to add some fire-power to his squad.

The 26-year-old joins the Blades until the end of the season, having managed just seven appearances for Villa in all competitions, most recently in the 3-0 FA Cup defeat to Swansea earlier in the month.

💥 HOGAN SIGNS



✍️ Aston Villa striker Scott Hogan arrives at Bramall Lane on-loan until the end of the season.



"I've made no secret of my admiration for Scott and his abilities, we made enquiries about him in the last window and we've had to be patient," Wilder told the Sheffield United website.

"He is a player we know a lot about and we are confident that he will be a great addition to what we already have. Options at the top end of the pitch are vitally important and in the situation we find ourselves in, Scott offers us a new dimension.

📽️ "I'm finally here and I can't wait to get started. There's no hiding from the fact it's been a difficult time at Villa, I've been there two years and had relative success, but personally it didn't really happen for me."#TwitterBlades #SUFC #ForgedinSteel ⚔️🔴⚪️⚫️ — Sheffield United (@SUFC_tweets) January 31, 2019

"Also, Scott had options but he made it clear that he wanted to join us and that goes a long way in my book."

United will be hoping the addition of Hogan can help them climb the Championship table even further, as they find themselves in third place, in pursuit of Norwich and Leeds for the automatic promotion places.

⚡️ ⚡️ H O G A N S I G N S ⚡️ ⚡️#SUFC // #LoanDeal pic.twitter.com/A0VP3a3CSR — Sheffield United (@SUFC_tweets) January 31, 2019

He is likely to go straight into the squad for the clash against Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.