Turkish Giants Beşiktaş Announce Loan Signing of Ex-Manchester United Star Shinji Kagawa

Turkish side Beşiktaş have completed the signing of Shinji Kagawa from Borussia Dortmund on loan until the end of the season, with an option to make the deal permanent in the summer.

With BVB striving to give young players regular first team football, the 29-year-old has been surplus to requirements of late, and has been allowed to leave on loan by the Bundesliga leaders. The former Manchester United man starred in the World Cup for Japan last summer, and scored the opening goal in his side's 2-1 group Stage win over Colombia.

As is de rigueur in modern football, the club announced the signing on their official Twitter account, with an eye-catching video sparking excitement among the Beşiktaş faithful.





The versatile footballer has played across the attacking midfield position throughout his career so far, and currently operates effectively as a number ten. The Japanese sensation began his career in his native land with Cerezo Osaka, scoring an impressive 57 goals in 127 matches. This earned him his first move to Dortmund, where he won two titles in two seasons.

Kagawa was then snapped up by the Red Devils in 2012, and while he failed to replicate his formidable scoring record, he became a popular figure at Old Trafford, playing an integral part in the side's Premier League winning campaign in his first season at the club.

With four more seasons with BVB now under is belt, the well-travelled player should flourish during his spell in Turkey, and could well decide to extend his stay beyond the current campaign.