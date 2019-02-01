Harry Kane Posts Injury Update to Spurs Fans as Talismanic Striker Steps Up Recovery

By 90Min
February 01, 2019

Harry Kane's recovery from injury seems to be going well if his Instagram is anything to go by, as the striker posted a brief update on Thursday with a video of himself undergoing some physical therapy. 

The England captain has been out since mid-January after sustaining an ankle injury in the 1-0 defeat to Manchester United, and isn't expected to return until mid-March, but looks in good shape if the short clip he shared is anything to go by. 

Captioned: "Getting stronger every day. Lots more work to do," early signs point in the right direction for an on-time recovery.

Kane's injury kicked off a personnel crisis at Spurs, as it parallels a hamstring injury to Dele Alli and Son Heung-min's absence for international duty, with the latter returning for the 2-1 win over Watford during the week. 

While the four games without their top scorer has seen a serious dent in their trophy hopes this season, crashing out of both domestic cups within a damaging three-day period, results elsewhere have seen them once again claw themselves back into the Premier League title race. 

Chris Brunskill / Fantasista/GettyImages

Successive league victories since the defeat to Manchester United mean they can overtake second-placed Manchester City with a win over Newcastle in Saturday's early kick-off, with the defending champions not playing until Sunday, and potentially move to within four points of leaders Liverpool

