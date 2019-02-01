Inter Boss Claims Arsenal 'Conned' Ivan Perisic After Failed January Transfer

Inter boss Luciano Spalletti has been left angered by Arsenal after they failed to secure a move for Ivan Perisic in the final days of the transfer window.

Perisic was heavily linked with a move to the Gunners last month, but the arrival of Denis Suarez meant any move for the Croatian became less likely. The man from Inter was interested in the move to Arsenal upon hearing the club wanted him, but the two clubs couldn't come to an agreement for the winger.

The Inter boss has admitted he will work Perisic back into the first team after his failed move, Spalletti has accused Arsenal for 'conning' the 29-year-old.

Spalletti said on Thursday, via the Daily Star: "As for Perisic, there was this story on the market, but he is a professional, understands his role and yesterday it was already a very different mood. These things happen in the transfer window, the player received an impressive proposal and was tempted."

He continued: "However, he then realised it was not a true offer and that he'd been conned, and took a step back. Now he'll resume training and as soon as his mind is back fully on Inter, we'll let him play."

Arsenal 'conned' Ivan Perisic in the transfer window, according to Luciano Spalletti 😳https://t.co/inMTg6zHA6 — Goal UK (@GoalUK) February 1, 2019

Arsenal landed Barcelona's Denis Suarez instead of Perisic due to the fact that the deal suited the Gunners better as Inter demanded permanent deal be put in place but Arsenal refused the obligation to buy. The two clubs failed to come to an agreement.

Suarez has joined Arsenal as the club look to add depth to their squad and perhaps use his Europa League experience to their advantage.