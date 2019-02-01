Leeds 'Furious' With Swansea After £10m Deal for Daniel James Collapses Late on Deadline Day

By 90Min
February 01, 2019

Leeds United are furious with Swansea City after their deal to sign Daniel James collapsed with just minutes remaining on the final day of the transfer window.

A deal between the two sides had been agreed earlier in the day, with James even passing a medical with Leeds comfortably before the deadline. However, Swansea cancelled the move shortly before the window closed, giving Leeds little time to recruit a replacement.

Alex Davidson/GettyImages

According to the TelegraphLeeds agreed to pay a £1.5m loan fee, with the option to buy James permanently for £7.5m. However, the owners of the two sides were unable to agree on the schedule of these potential payments, causing Swansea to pull out of the deal.

Swansea owner Jason Levien was prepared to finalise James' departure but, according to Yorkshire Evening Post journalist Phil Hay, another senior official at Swansea made the executive decision to cancel the deal.

Journalist Alan Nixon suggested a reason for the breakdown in negotiations. Leeds were reportedly changing the terms of the deal on a regular basis, leaving Swansea frustrated by their lack of professionalism.

James has just 18 months remaining on his new deal, and it is said that he will not be signing a new contract with the club. Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa is a huge fan of James, and will likely reignite his interest in the 21-year-old at the end of the season.

