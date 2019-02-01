Liverpool Fans React as Forgotten Man Lazar Markovic Leaves on Deadline Day to Join Fulham

Out of the blue, Fulham completed a late deadline day move to sign Liverpool winger Lazar Markovic, in a deal which few fans of either side saw coming.

The 24-year-old has not been seen in a Liverpool shirt since 2015, and underwhelming loan spells with Hull City and Anderlecht left Markovic completely out of favour at Anfield.

He failed to make any matchday squad since returning to the club in the summer of 2018, but the former £20m signing is now set to begin a new chapter of his footballing career with Fulham.

After moving to Liverpool in 2014, Markovic found himself a regular place in the Reds' squad, but struggled to produce the goods in front of goal. After registering just three goals and one assist in 34 games for the club, he was sent on his first loan away from Anfield.

Disappointing loan spells with Fenerbache, Sporting CP and Hull followed, before the Serbian winger was sent on loan to Belgian giants Anderlecht in January 2018. However, his time with the club got off to a terrible start as Anderlecht Online reported that Markovic was put onto a special fitness regime after his condition was deemed to be "abysmal".

It’s snowing outside, Markovic has FINALLY been sold, it’s a Christmas miracle. — - (@AnfieldRd96) February 1, 2019

Never thought this would happen. What a moment. — Joe (@JoeLFC_) February 1, 2019

The 24-year-old, once regarded as one of Europe's most exciting prospects, leaves Anfield as one of the club's most disappointing signings in recent years.

One of his most memorable moments in a Liverpool shirt came during a Champions League tie with Basel in December 2014. During the match, Markovic was shown a straight red card after clashing with an opponent, before Liverpool slumped to a 1-1 draw which saw them relegated to the Europa League.

He will be desperate to salvage his professional career during his spell with Premier League strugglers Fulham, with many Liverpool fans delighted to see the back of him.