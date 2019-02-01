Liverpool Fans React as Forgotten Man Lazar Markovic Leaves on Deadline Day to Join Fulham

By 90Min
February 01, 2019

Out of the blue, Fulham completed a late deadline day move to sign Liverpool winger Lazar Markovic, in a deal which few fans of either side saw coming.

The 24-year-old has not been seen in a Liverpool shirt since 2015, and underwhelming loan spells with Hull City and Anderlecht left Markovic completely out of favour at Anfield.

He failed to make any matchday squad since returning to the club in the summer of 2018, but the former £20m signing is now set to begin a new chapter of his footballing career with Fulham.

After moving to Liverpool in 2014, Markovic found himself a regular place in the Reds' squad, but struggled to produce the goods in front of goal. After registering just three goals and one assist in 34 games for the club, he was sent on his first loan away from Anfield. 

Disappointing loan spells with Fenerbache, Sporting CP and Hull followed, before the Serbian winger was sent on loan to Belgian giants Anderlecht in January 2018. However, his time with the club got off to a terrible start as Anderlecht Online reported that Markovic was put onto a special fitness regime after his condition was deemed to be "abysmal".

The 24-year-old, once regarded as one of Europe's most exciting prospects, leaves Anfield as one of the club's most disappointing signings in recent years.

One of his most memorable moments in a Liverpool shirt came during a Champions League tie with Basel in December 2014. During the match, Markovic was shown a straight red card after clashing with an opponent, before Liverpool slumped to a 1-1 draw which saw them relegated to the Europa League.

He will be desperate to salvage his professional career during his spell with Premier League strugglers Fulham, with many Liverpool fans delighted to see the back of him.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message