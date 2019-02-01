Maurizio Sarri Criticised 'Selfish' Eden Hazard in Changing Room Meeting After Bournemouth Loss

Maurizio Sarri criticised Eden Hazard's selfishness and was told that he puts too much faith in Jorginho as the Chelsea boss held a frank conversation with his players after Wednesday's 4-0 defeat to Bournemouth.

A brace from Josh King plus goals from David Brooks and Charlie Daniels condemned Chelsea to consecutive Premier League defeats for the first time under Sarri in what was also their heaviest league loss since 1996.

Sarri kept his players cooped up in the dressing room for 45 minutes after the match before emerging to speak to the media, where he once again questioned his ability to motivate the players.

'We are very angry. It is unacceptable for Chelsea and we have to find the solutions.’ - @CesarAzpi — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 31, 2019

Cesar Azpilicueta admitted that the performance was 'unacceptable' as he revealed the nature of the conversation between Sarri and the squad.

"Afterwards we spoke as men between the manager and the players," said the Spaniard, quoted by Football London. "It was a very tough result after two wins in the cup. We expected another result tonight. To lose 4-0 as Chelsea players is unacceptable."

The Telegraph has provided some insights into Sarri's post-match assessment, claiming that he singled out Hazard for playing how he wanted to, rather than sticking to the game plan.

Sarri also asked for observations from his players about what he could be doing better, with an over-reliance on Jorginho believed to be one of his greatest weaknesses.

Chris Brunskill / Fantasista/GettyImages

Jorginho, who was the focal point of Sarri's Napoli side, has completed more passes than any other Premier League player this season, but is yet to register a single assist in any competition.

Sarri has admitted that his style will take a while to implement at Chelsea, saying: "We haven’t even learned the most basic moves yet."

Roman Abramovich will be patient with the Italian but a return to winning ways is expected against Huddersfield on Saturday.