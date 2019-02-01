Newcastle Remain Without Several Key Players Ahead of Crucial Weekend Trip to Wembley

By 90Min
February 01, 2019

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez has revealed that loan signing Antonio Barecca could be in contention to make his Magpies debut this weekend against Spurs, but the revealed that the Magpies will remain without several key players who continue their recoveries from long-term injuries. 


"(Mohamed) Diamé, (Karl) Darlow and Joselu have all been training but are not ready for the game," Benítez told the club's official website

"(Paul) Dummett, Ki (Sung-yueng), (Rob) Elliot and (Jonjo) Shelvey are very close and I am quite positive they will hopefully be available against Wolves. 

"We have players coming back from injury who are very close so what I can see for the next 14 games is that we are better equipped. I am pragmatic, realistic and i think we have the balance and we are in a better position so I'm happier than I was before."

Though full-back Barecca could feature against Spurs, club record signing Miguel Almirón will be unavailable for selection as the Paraguayan awaits his visa.

After a fruitful transfer window in the north east, Benitez has admitted he is happier with his squad now and revealed that confidence within the club is high after recording an extraordinary win over champions Man City.

"I am happier now than I was one week ago. Why? Because we won against Manchester City and we have brought in two players. They bring us something we didn’t have. We needed to fill some gaps in terms of position and characteristic of players," Benitez continued.

Chris Brunskill / Fantasista/GettyImages

"After Watford, everyone was very negative. After beating Man City, we have won two games at home in a row in the Premier League. Everyone has more confidence now and we have to make sure we keep doing the same."

Newcastle will follow up their trip to Wembley with another tricky away test as they travel to Molineux to face high-flyers Wolves next Monday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message