Juventus vs. Parma Live Stream: How to Watch Serie A Online, Game Time

Juventus will be looking to consolidate its tight grip over Serie A at home against Parma. 

By Tristan Jung
February 02, 2019

Juventus will hope to extend its lead in Serie A at home against Parma on Saturday, Feb. 2.

Juventus, on a five-match win streak in Serie A, leads Serie A by 11 points over Napoli coming into this match. Juventus is on a five-match winning streak in the league, but were unceremoniously dumped out of the Coppa Italia quarterfinals midweek in a 3-0 loss to Atalanta. Juventus is unbeaten at home this season (10 wins, 1 draw) and will be looking to continue that streak and get back into a rhythm. Cristiano Ronaldo earned Juventus its last win with an 88th-minute penalty against Lazio last weekend. Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci and Andrea Barzagli will not play on Saturday. 

Parma sits at twelfth in the league. They were promoted to Serie A for 2018-19 after an unprecedented three straight promotions from Serie D and have been one of the season's big surprises. Parma has not been in great form, having lost two of their last three (2-3 to SPAL, 0-2 to Roma). Juventus won 2-1 at Parma in the first meeting earlier in the year.

HOW TO WATCH THE MATCH: 

Time: 2:30 p.m.

Live stream: Watch the game live online with ESPN+.

 

