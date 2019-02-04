Liverpool Fans React to Raheem Sterling Tweet as Mind Games Continue in the Title Race

Following Kyle Walker's much discussed (and subsequently deleted Twitter post last week), Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling has caused a bit of a stir on social media following his side's 3-1 victory over Arsenal on Sunday.

Sterling tweeted from his personal account "Happy with the 2 assists but even more with the 3 points today, now lets wait.... #ugotserved". Needless to say, Sterling's 'wait' - which seems to imply hope of a Liverpool slip up - doesn't appear to have gone down well with Reds fans.

Happy with the 2 assists but even more with the 3 points today 🙌🏾 now lets wait .... 👀 @aguerosergiokun 🎁🎁 #ugotserved pic.twitter.com/xxnExCqM9m — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) February 3, 2019

Sterling's tweet is just the latest from a City player that hasn't been received well. Right back Kyle Walker tweeted, but has since deleted, a post mocking Liverpool for dropping points at home to Leicester on Wednesday.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hit back at Walker's post, saying that publicly celebrating a rival's result shouldn't be allowed.

On social media fans were quick to pick up on Sterling's slightly more subtle reference, with some fans suggesting that Pep Guardiola's side are 'rattled' by Liverpool's incredible form this season. Others believe City need to play mind games in order to gain any sort of psychological advantage in the Premier League title race that looks like heading to the wire.

Here's a look at some of the responses to Sterling's provocative post...