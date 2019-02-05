England Unveil ‘The Road to France' Series of Friendlies Ahead of 2019 Women's World Cup

The England women's football team are set to play four big international friendlies ahead of the highly anticipated 2019 Women's World Cup, with the Lionesses set to entertain fans up and down the country in a series of warm-up games.

The major tournament takes place next summer, in what will be a sensational showcase of the women's game - which is now the fastest growing sport in the UK. The USA head into the tournament as strong favourites, but England's impressive combination of exciting young talents and experienced trophy winners should give them an excellent chance of succeeding.

Phil Neville's side will kick off their set of friendlies with a tough test against Canada (ranked fifth in the world) in Manchester on April 5th, before taking on Spain in Swindon four days later. As the atmosphere hurtles towards fever pitch in late spring, England take on the mighty Denmark in Walsall on May 23rd, before a finale against New Zealand in Brighton on June 1st.

Fans across the country will have an excellent opportunity to wave off their side before they take on the world's best in France, and the next generation of fans are particularly well catered for - with kids’ tickets for each game priced at just £1.

#MondayMotivation – from mum! 👩‍👧



Thanks to all of the mothers who've inspired players like @AlexGreenwood to chase their dreams.#WeOnlyDoPositive pic.twitter.com/we2cXRMDNY — England (@England) February 4, 2019

Discussing the upcoming matches, Neville said: “The World Cup is firmly in sight now and I’m really happy with this group of fixtures to complement the games that we have played in recent months plus the ones to come at SheBelieves. It’s great that we can visit four different parts of the country and I have no doubt the players will get fantastic support as ever.

“We have already played Australia and Sweden in our last two matches in 2018 and being up against three more fellow finalists and the last EURO runners-up is just what we need. We will certainly hit the ground running when we get to France. This is a huge year for my players and staff, and we are raring to go.

"Every single day spent working at St. George’s Park is with the World Cup in mind, and we are going to France with the aim of making the country proud.”

England's group stage fixtures see them open the campaign with a match against fierce rivals Scotland, which will be followed up with a clash against Argentina the following week. The side's last match in the group is against Japan, who were runners-up in the 2015 competition after being thrashed 5-2 by a rampant USA team.