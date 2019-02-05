Manchester United Fans Sent Into Frenzy After Eric Cantona's Instagram Hint

By 90Min
February 05, 2019

It seems some Manchester United fans are convinced that club legend Eric Cantona is set to become the Red Devils' new director of football, after the former France international dropped a hint on his Instagram.

A new position as the head of football at Old Trafford is being created, as part of an ongoing restructuring process in the wake of Jose Mourinho's departure. 

Cantona, who remains a firm favourite at Old Trafford following his playing days between 1992 and 1997, is an unlikely contender to take the job but that hasn't stopped some on social media from putting two and two together. 

Cantona took to his Instagram account on Monday to post a picture, which he captioned 'I can't tell you anything but you will love it! @manchesterunited'. 


A number of United fans have since taken to social media to express their excitement over the upcoming announcement. Here's a look at some reactions...

Apparently some fans would like to see Cantona back on the pitch too.

Cantona is a cult hero at Old Trafford following his successful spell in Manchester in the 1990s. 

The Frenchman joined from Leeds in 1992 and went on to win four Premier League titles and two FA Cups during his playing career with the Red Devils, helping them return to the forefront of English football. His 82 goals he scored in his five seasons in Manchester was enough to earn him the nickname 'The King' from United fans.

Since his retirement from football Cantona has experimented in a spell as an actor, as well as trying out a career as a beach football player. However, he soon returned to football as a director of football at the New York Cosmos, where he spent one year at the helm between 2011 and 2012.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message