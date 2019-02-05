Mixed Reviews for Naby Keita as Liverpool Slump to 1-1 Draw With West Ham

Many Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to express their frustration with new signing Naby Keita following a recent string of poor performances. The Guinean midfielder failed to impress once more on Monday night as his side were somewhat fortuitous to draw with West Ham at the London Stadium.

The 23-year-old has failed to open his goal scoring account since joining the Reds and has registered just one assist this season. These disappointing figures are a stark opposite to last year's numbers when he contributed to 16 goals, scoring nine, in his final season with RB Leipzig.

Keita has made just 18 Premier League appearances so far, but some Liverpool fans have already had enough, as evidenced by the following comments:

Naby Keita didn’t play like this on YouTube videos I’ve been lied to — Jamie (@DunnyLFC_) February 4, 2019

When are we allowed to call Naby Keita a fraud? 😑 — Deji Faremi (@deejayfaremi) February 4, 2019

Naby Keita could've tried a bit harder to block the shot from Antonio there.



But he's forbidden from making any contribution whatsoever, so he just watched him score. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) February 4, 2019

🤔 Can anyone tell me what Naby Keita exactly does?#WHULIV pic.twitter.com/vaWmxX6UNd — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) February 4, 2019

However, not everyone saw Monday's performance in the same way, with some arguing that Keita was in fact Liverpool's best player in the second half against West Ham.

Only player that can hold his head up in that second half is Naby Keita ..saw glimpses of his talent ..Bobby mane and mo went missing there when we needed them the most unfortunately ..feel sick right now #LFC — Grizz (@GrizzKhan) February 4, 2019

Unpopular opinion. Thought Naby Keita was decent today. #LFC — indykaila News (@indykaila) February 4, 2019

Unpopular opinion but Naby Keita was the only man who came out of the dressing at half time #WHULIV — Graeme Buckley (@GraemeB95) February 4, 2019

Naby Keita completed 4 take-ons against West Ham - no player for either side completed more take-ons than him.



Keita also made 9 ball recoveries - the most of any LFC player. #LFC pic.twitter.com/Zf5ABICbIY — ReviewFootball (@ReviewFootball) February 4, 2019

Keita's manager seems to be in the same school of thought too.

Klopp on Naby Keita: There's a lot to more come. He's an outstanding player. Everything will be fine. We can really expect a lot more. pic.twitter.com/f4nVr1Gi07 — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) February 1, 2019

In a rare show of unity from the footballing world, opposing fans came together to mock the £48m man who has generally diminished in the company of Premier League opposition.

Anyone moaning about Spurs not spending any money in the transfer window, be careful what you wish for....... and remember Naby Keita cost @LFC €54.7m and was rendered utterly ineffective by Mark Noble!!!!! Let that sink in! #WHULIV pic.twitter.com/2j44pqq7nW — Armed Forces Spurs (Official Supporters Club) (@UK_Forces_Spurs) February 4, 2019

Naby Keita dropping another 0/10 — Aidan Walsh 🔰 (@AidanWalshMUFC) February 4, 2019

Liverpool might be better playing with only 10 men and bench Naby Keita — Mike Ⓜ (@UtdExcellence) February 4, 2019

Oliver Skipp > Naby Keita.



Facts. — Kai™ (@DeleEdition) February 4, 2019

Keita will look to open his account as Liverpool welcome Bournemouth to Anfield next weekend. With the Reds likely to be in second place going into that game, Klopp will be expecting much more from his third most expensive signing as his side make a push for their first ever Premier League title.