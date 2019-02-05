Mixed Reviews for Naby Keita as Liverpool Slump to 1-1 Draw With West Ham

By 90Min
February 05, 2019

Many Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to express their frustration with new signing Naby Keita following a recent string of poor performances. The Guinean midfielder failed to impress once more on Monday night as his side were somewhat fortuitous to draw with West Ham at the London Stadium.

The 23-year-old has failed to open his goal scoring account since joining the Reds and has registered just one assist this season. These disappointing figures are a stark opposite to last year's numbers when he contributed to 16 goals, scoring nine, in his final season with RB Leipzig.

Keita has made just 18 Premier League appearances so far, but some Liverpool fans have already had enough, as evidenced by the following comments:

However, not everyone saw Monday's performance in the same way, with some arguing that Keita was in fact Liverpool's best player in the second half against West Ham.

Keita's manager seems to be in the same school of thought too.

In a rare show of unity from the footballing world, opposing fans came together to mock the £48m man who has generally diminished in the company of Premier League opposition.

Keita will look to open his account as Liverpool welcome Bournemouth to Anfield next weekend. With the Reds likely to be in second place going into that game, Klopp will be expecting much more from his third most expensive signing as his side make a push for their first ever Premier League title.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message