Barcelona Reject Nike's White Design for Away Kit Due to Real Madrid Home Kit Similarities

By 90Min
February 06, 2019

Barcelona have rejected Nike's latest design for an away kit because it was deemed too similar to the colours of rivals Real Madrid, according to reports from Spain.

The Catalan giants agreed a £120m a year extension to their deal with the sportswear giants in 2016, and have been responsible for producing kits for the Camp Nou side.

According to Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, Nike had designed an away kit for the 2020/2021 campaign based on the Catalan patron saint, St George.

The kit was predominantly white with a red cross on the front of the shirt, as featured in the top left of the Barcelona badge.

However, the report claims that the Catalan side rejected Nike's proposition because there was too much of a resemblance to their arch-rivals Real Madrid's famed white home shirt.


Barcelona wore white kits in the 1970s during the era of Johan Cruyff, but the club stopped wearing them in 1992 after an outcry from supporters.

Ernesto Valverde's side's current away kit is a fluorescent yellow, but as of now it remains unclear what the team will wear in upcoming seasons.

David Ramos/GettyImages

The Catalan side face Madrid in the first-leg of their semi-final Copa del Rey clash on Wednesday, before meeting in the return fixture on 27 February.

