Huddersfield Town 'Finalising' Loan Deal With Polish Side for Fringe Midfielder Abdelhamid Sabiri

By 90Min
February 06, 2019

Huddersfield Town midfielder Abdelhamid Sabiri is close to completing a loan move with Polish side Wisła Płock for the remainder of the season.

The Germany Under-21 international has been out of action for the Terriers following a collarbone injury which he picked up against Bournemouth in December, although Sabiri was expected to return later this week.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

He's made just 13 appearances for Huddersfield Town since joining from Nürnberg in 2017, and Thursday's edition of Przeglad Sportowy (via Sport Witness) claims that Sabiri will be leaving the club on loan to join Wisła Płock until the summer.

Sabiri had a reputation as a goalscoring midfielder when he arrived in Huddersfield two years ago, but a combination of injuries and a lack of game time has seen his stock decrease under former manager David Wagner.

The 22-year-old had only just broken through at Nürnberg when he left to move to the Premier League in a €1.5m deal, but his record of five goals in nine appearances with the senior side saw him being tipped as one of the most promising players in Germany's second tier.

Sabiri had an impressive goalscoring record in Nürnberg's youth system before making the step up into their first team in January 2017, as well as with his former side Sportfreunde Siegen.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Although Sabiri hasn't been able to open his account for Huddersfield's first team since joining the club, he did claim an assist on his home debut in the Premier League to set up Laurent Depoitre's opening goal against Leicester City.

