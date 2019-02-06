James Rodriguez Focused on Bayern Munich as His Father Talks Up Potential Move to Juventus

Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez has insisted that he is focused on Bayern Munich, despite rumours linking him with an imminent exit from the club.

Rodriguez is approaching the end of a two-year loan spell at the club from Real Madrid, and the Bundesliga giants will have the option to purchase Rodriguez at the end of the season. However, whether they will opt to do so has been the subject of much speculation, and the 27-year-old has found himself linked to a host of European clubs as a result of the uncertainty.

Speaking to Bild, Rodriguez insisted that he is not thinking about his future and is instead concentrating on finishing the season with Bayern. He said: "Until [the end of the season] there are still four months left and I'm only thinking of Bayern at the moment."

Last season, it seemed almost certain that Rodriguez would be remaining with Bayern. He finished the season with eight goals and 14 assists in all competitions as he proved to be a vital part of the team.

However, since Niko Kovac's arrival at the club, Rodriguez has been forced to settle for a reduced role. He has made just 14 appearances since the start of the current campaign, registering three goals and two assists.

Rodriguez has been linked with a move to many different clubs, one of which is Juventus. His biological father, Wilson Rodriguez, has urged his son to consider a move to the Serie A giants, telling Sport Bild (via Eurosport): "I experience him very quietly, monosyllabic, not so happy.

"The way I see Italian football at the moment, it would be a good decision."

His adoptive father, Juan Carlos Restrepo, has also spoken about Rodriguez's future, insisting that he could still return to Real. He told Marca: "He is comfortable in Munich. I don't have news about it, but there may be offers based on those rumours coming from England.

"He is calm and he feels that he's at a good level again and that he's physically strong. That gives us a perspective that he is happy, motivated and working well, as he is eager to achieve new success.





"Real Madrid are one of his loves, but unfortunately he had to look at a different course. However, that does not mean that he doesn't love Los Blancos, an institution that allowed him to enjoy beautiful moments.

"Inside his heart, given that he is a fan of Real Madrid, he will contemplate the possibility of returning. Real Madrid own his rights and I imagine that if he has good performances then his return would be possible."