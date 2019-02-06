Manchester United to Rival Bayern Munich in Race to Sign Dayot Upamecano for World Record Fee

Manchester United have been told that they will have to break the world record transfer fee for a defender if they plan on going toe to toe with Bayern Munich in the race to sign RB Leipzig superstar Dayot Upamecano.

The French centre-back has only been with Leipzig since 2017 - one year on from their promotion to the Bundesliga - but he's been wrapped up in Red Bull's footballing spider web for longer, joining RB Salzburg from FC Valenciennes in 2015.

La Liga giants Barcelona have been keeping tabs on Upamecano for over a year while Bayern Munich are now interested in the defender as they look for players to rejuvenate their ageing squad.

The Manchester Evening News cite comments from Sport Bild's Christian Falk which claim that Manchester United will do battle with Bayern Munich in the hopes of landing Upamecano's signature at the end of the season.

United were on the hunt for a new defender before the start of this season but were unable to bring any new faces to Old Trafford.





That may have turned out to be a blessing in disguise though, as Victor Lindelöf has been one of the best performing players in the Premier League since the turn of the year.

It has been reported for some time that whichever club comes in for Upamecano will have to meet the player's €100m release clause, especially as Leipzig's hierarchy are tough negotiators.

That would see the 20-year-old become the most expensive defender of all time if he was to move - eclipsing Virgil van Dijk's €78m fee - while Ajax star Matthijs de Ligt is also being linked with a nine-figure transfer this summer.