West Ham Investigating Fan's Racist Comments Directed at Liverpool's Mohamed Salah

A fan spewed a slew of expletive-laden racist comments at Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during Monday's match.

By Emily Caron
February 06, 2019

West Ham announced that they are launching an investigation into reports of expletive-laden racist comments directed at Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah during Monday's 1–1 draw at London Stadium.

Footage from the match posted to Twitter captured a fan calling Salah a "f-----g Muslim" and a "f-----g Muslin c--t," as the 26-year-old Egyptian footballer prepared to take a corner.

The user who posted the video–another fan, Sadat Yazdani–said he was "disgusted by what [he] was hearing," and condemned the comments.

"People like this deserve no place in our society let alone football matches," Yazdani wrote.

This video contains strong language.

Per the BBC, West Ham said in a statement that they are "aware of the incident and have launched an investigation." The football club added that they have "a zero tolerance policy to any form of violent or abusive behaviour."

West Ham continued: "We are an inclusive football club. Regardless of age, race, religion or belief, marriage or civil partnership, pregnancy or maternity, sex, sexual orientation, gender reassignment or disability, everyone is warmly welcomed at London Stadium. Anyone identified committing an offence will have their details passed to the police and will face a lifetime ban from London Stadium. There is no place for this kind of behaviour at our stadium."

The police have also been made aware of the incident. 

Salah took home several honors last season, including being named Premier League Player of the Season, after his 32 goals set a new record for the most in a 38-game season. The young star has 16 scores through 25 Premier League matches so far this season, with an additional seven assists.

Salah and the Reds return to play on Saturday when they take on Bournemouth at Anfield.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message