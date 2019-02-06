West Ham announced that they are launching an investigation into reports of expletive-laden racist comments directed at Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah during Monday's 1–1 draw at London Stadium.

Footage from the match posted to Twitter captured a fan calling Salah a "f-----g Muslim" and a "f-----g Muslin c--t," as the 26-year-old Egyptian footballer prepared to take a corner.

The user who posted the video–another fan, Sadat Yazdani–said he was "disgusted by what [he] was hearing," and condemned the comments.

"People like this deserve no place in our society let alone football matches," Yazdani wrote.

This video contains strong language.

I went to watch West Ham vs Liverpool and I was disgusted by what I was hearing. People like this deserve no place in our society let alone football matches. #kickracismout @22mosala @FA pic.twitter.com/M4dBsMrCy8 — Sádat Yazdani (@Sadat_Yazdani) February 6, 2019

Per the BBC, West Ham said in a statement that they are "aware of the incident and have launched an investigation." The football club added that they have "a zero tolerance policy to any form of violent or abusive behaviour."

West Ham continued: "We are an inclusive football club. Regardless of age, race, religion or belief, marriage or civil partnership, pregnancy or maternity, sex, sexual orientation, gender reassignment or disability, everyone is warmly welcomed at London Stadium. Anyone identified committing an offence will have their details passed to the police and will face a lifetime ban from London Stadium. There is no place for this kind of behaviour at our stadium."

The police have also been made aware of the incident.

Salah took home several honors last season, including being named Premier League Player of the Season, after his 32 goals set a new record for the most in a 38-game season. The young star has 16 scores through 25 Premier League matches so far this season, with an additional seven assists.

Salah and the Reds return to play on Saturday when they take on Bournemouth at Anfield.