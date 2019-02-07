Ander Herrera Closing in on Man Utd Contract Renewal With Ashley Young Deal Agreed

Manchester United look set to renew Ander Herrera's contract, which will currently expire at the end of the season, after agreeing terms with Ashley Young over a one-year extension.

The club have been engaged in negotiations with both Young and Herrera since last year, given their deals, alongside that of Juan Mata, are set to conclude at the end of the 2018/19 campaign.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

And, according to the Daily Mail, with the Englishman's one-year deal agreed, United are also close to tying up the future of the 29-year-old Spaniard.

Herrera arrived at Old Trafford in a £29m deal from Athletic Bilbao in 2014, and has gone on to play 181 matches for the Red Devils, collecting 19 goals, 27 assists and 36 yellow cards. He has been characteristically important for the team this year, playing 20 times across competitions.

Speaking to the press following Saturday's 1-0 over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium, which took Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's unbeaten run to 10 games, Herrera was coy over any contractual plans, though couldn't conceal his glee at his current form.



He proclaimed: "If I deserve it, I will get it.

"I got the player of the year two years ago and, I cannot lie, I feel very good at the moment. I feel in form, I can run a lot and recover the ball and I feel good when I have it at my feet."

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

With both player and club keen to tie up a deal, it only seems a matter of time before the new terms are drawn up. The same cannot be said for his compatriot Juan Mata who, though happier since Solskjaer's installment, is still not getting the minutes he feels he deserves.

There has been little noise about progression in his talks, and a move back to boyhood club Valencia has previously been mooted.

