Ander Herrera Closing in on Man Utd Contract Renewal With Ashley Young Deal Agreed

By 90Min
February 07, 2019

Manchester United look set to renew Ander Herrera's contract, which will currently expire at the end of the season, after agreeing terms with Ashley Young over a one-year extension. 

The club have been engaged in negotiations with both Young and Herrera since last year, given their deals, alongside that of Juan Mata, are set to conclude at the end of the 2018/19 campaign.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

And, according to the Daily Mail, with the Englishman's one-year deal agreed, United are also close to tying up the future of the 29-year-old Spaniard. 

Herrera arrived at Old Trafford in a £29m deal from Athletic Bilbao in 2014, and has gone on to play 181 matches for the Red Devils, collecting 19 goals, 27 assists and 36 yellow cards. He has been characteristically important for the team this year, playing 20 times across competitions. 

Speaking to the press following Saturday's 1-0 over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium, which took Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's unbeaten run to 10 games, Herrera was coy over any contractual plans, though couldn't conceal his glee at his current form.

He proclaimed: "If I deserve it, I will get it.

"I got the player of the year two years ago and, I cannot lie, I feel very good at the moment. I feel in form, I can run a lot and recover the ball and I feel good when I have it at my feet."

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

With both player and club keen to tie up a deal, it only seems a matter of time before the new terms are drawn up. The same cannot be said for his compatriot Juan Mata who, though happier since Solskjaer's installment, is still not getting the minutes he feels he deserves. 

There has been little noise about progression in his talks, and a move back to boyhood club Valencia has previously been mooted.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message