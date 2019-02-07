Manchester United's Dean Henderson Emerges as Surprise Summer Target for Bayern and Juventus

February 07, 2019

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has caught many eyes with his performances on loan at Sheffield United this season, as European heavyweights Bayern Munich and Juventus have been named among a host of sides interested in the 21-year-old shot-stopper.

The England Under-21 international has been one of the outstanding goalkeepers in the Championship so far, not missing a minute of action as the Blades maintain a surprise push for promotion.

It follows an impressive season out on loan at Shrewsbury, where he was named in the League One team of the year, and it seems as if his development has not gone unnoticed. 

According to ESPN, both Bayern and Juve are keeping an eye on him with a view for a summer move when his loan at Brammall Lane comes to an end, with Arsenal and Tottenham also named as interested parties for his signature. 

At present, Henderson is thought to be fourth choice at Manchester United, and with David de Gea being David de Gea, it doesn't appear as if there is too much in the way of first-team opportunities at Old Trafford on the immediate horizon.

That being the case, a permanent move away would not come as a surprise, but the feeling is that United are desperate to keep hold of the player, who signed a new two-year deal in the summer.

He is reportedly seen as a future number one provided he continues his development at his current rate, and his career will certainly be an interesting one to follow in the years to come. 

