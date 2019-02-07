Marcos Llorente Faces Another Spell on Sidelines After Picking Up Groin Injury Against Barcelona

Real Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente is facing another spell on the sidelines with injury, after the club confirmed today that he has been diagnosed with a 'grade two' injury to his adductor.

The 24-year-old managed 63 minutes in the 1-1 Copa del Rey semi-final first leg draw with Barcelona on Wednesday night, but there was some concern over his condition after being replaced by Casemiro.

Mild speculation over the extent of the knock surfaced overnight, but the club issued a brief update on their website on Thursday.

"Following the tests carried out today on our player Marcos Llorente by the Real Madrid medical team, he has been diagnosed with a grade 2 injury to his left adductor," the statement reads.

"His recovery will continue to be assessed."

PAU BARRENA/GettyImages

While it is not clarified how long he will be out of action for, it sounds as if it's a similar injury to the one he suffered from at the turn of the year, which kept him out of action for four matches until returning to the squad for La Liga wins over Espanyol and Deportivo Alaves.

He featured in both quarter-final legs against Girona, however, and looked to be getting back to himself before his latest setback.

Whether or not he'll be out for longer this time due to the recurrence of the injury remains to be seen, but with Champions League last-16 action and another couple of Clasico derbies on the immediate horizon, those of a Real persuasion will be hoping for a swift return to action.