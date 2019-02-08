Twitter Enters Melt Down Mode as Man Utd Hand Phil Jones New Four-Year Deal

By 90Min
February 08, 2019

It was all going so well at Manchester United. Or so it seemed at least.

But this morning, fans of the Red Devils have woken up to the startling news that the club have handed Phil Jones a new four-year contract - extending his stay at Old Trafford until 2023.

90min's own Scott Saunders almost fell off his chair this morning when the news was broken to him, and it's no doubt a feeling shared among United fans around the country.

As ever, when news of such importance breaks, there are two things that you must immediately do. The first thing is to get yourself comfortable and the second is whack out your phone - ready to pile through the devils playground known as Twitter.

As you might expect, news of Jones' new deal has gone down well...

It's not all been doom and gloom though, with some users reacting positively to the news that Jones will be stayi....oh wait, there's more bad stuff first.

Some fans took a more pragmatic approach - though the suggestions still revolved around shipping Jones out at the earliest opportunity..

The bad news for Phil? Even former manager Jose Mourinho can't believe what he's hearing..

Jones did have one supporter at least, who sees the benefit of keeping him around in Manchester..

All joking aside, we leave you with a little snippet of Jones at his absolute best. Buckle up and enjoy the ride United fans, it could be an entertaining four years in store..

