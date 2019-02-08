Twitter Enters Melt Down Mode as Man Utd Hand Phil Jones New Four-Year Deal

It was all going so well at Manchester United. Or so it seemed at least.

But this morning, fans of the Red Devils have woken up to the startling news that the club have handed Phil Jones a new four-year contract - extending his stay at Old Trafford until 2023.

90min's own Scott Saunders almost fell off his chair this morning when the news was broken to him, and it's no doubt a feeling shared among United fans around the country.

We are pleased to announce @PhilJones4 has signed a new contract with #MUFC.



Congratulations, Phil! — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 8, 2019

As ever, when news of such importance breaks, there are two things that you must immediately do. The first thing is to get yourself comfortable and the second is whack out your phone - ready to pile through the devils playground known as Twitter.

As you might expect, news of Jones' new deal has gone down well...

A new 4 year deal for what exactly? How are these mediocre players still at the club, truly embarrassing. While you’re there, offer Valencia & Mata +5. Mind-blowing. — Josh (@ManUnitedMedia) February 8, 2019

WHY — Сержио Junior (@SergioJr27) February 8, 2019

It's not all been doom and gloom though, with some users reacting positively to the news that Jones will be stayi....oh wait, there's more bad stuff first.

Well this has ruined my weekend — Callum Crossan (@CallumCrossan4) February 8, 2019

Ole’s first mistake this season. — Sreejit (@ThisHungryPanda) February 8, 2019

Cheers son’s crying — Bilal Said (@Bilal01_05) February 8, 2019

Some fans took a more pragmatic approach - though the suggestions still revolved around shipping Jones out at the earliest opportunity..

Don't know how to react. For me he s not in my long term plans. Can use this contract to get good value in summer. — JD (@jayu_192) February 8, 2019

Sincerly hope this is just to get value when he is sold SOON! No offence but he will be fit for about 12 games in that 4 years. — Rasket (@RKotecha_MUFC) February 8, 2019

Vidic and Rio were still around and we had SAF. Jones has done enough to convince me he isn't reliable. Hope it's just a way to get some money instead of letting him go for free. — chris gabbana (@MatrixGabbana) February 8, 2019

The bad news for Phil? Even former manager Jose Mourinho can't believe what he's hearing..

Jones did have one supporter at least, who sees the benefit of keeping him around in Manchester..

Y’all should calm down, he is not a bad substitute. Yall want to sell off all your defenders?? And have koulibaly play all matches when hes around right? — Mike 🔴 (@Mufc_vibes) February 8, 2019

All joking aside, we leave you with a little snippet of Jones at his absolute best. Buckle up and enjoy the ride United fans, it could be an entertaining four years in store..