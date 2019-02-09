How to Watch Bayern Munich vs. Schalke: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Schalke in Bundesliga on Saturday, Feb. 9.

By Michael Shapiro
February 09, 2019

Bayern Munich will continue its chase of Dortmund atop the Bundesliga standings on Saturday as it hosts Schalke. Kickoff from Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany is slated for 12:30 p.m. ET.

Bayern enters Saturday tied on points with Borussia Monchengladbach for second place in the Bundesliga, sitting on 13–4–3 for the season. The club dropped its most recent Bundesliga match, losing to Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 at BayArena.

Schalke sits 12th in Bundesliga at 6–10–4. It last won a league match on Jan. 20, defeating Wolfsburg and has a draw and a loss since as it looks to climb back into the top half of the league prior to its Champions League last 16 series vs. Man City.

Here's how to watch Saturday's match:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 2, Fox Deportes

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message