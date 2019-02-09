Bayern Munich will continue its chase of Dortmund atop the Bundesliga standings on Saturday as it hosts Schalke. Kickoff from Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany is slated for 12:30 p.m. ET.

Bayern enters Saturday tied on points with Borussia Monchengladbach for second place in the Bundesliga, sitting on 13–4–3 for the season. The club dropped its most recent Bundesliga match, losing to Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 at BayArena.

Schalke sits 12th in Bundesliga at 6–10–4. It last won a league match on Jan. 20, defeating Wolfsburg and has a draw and a loss since as it looks to climb back into the top half of the league prior to its Champions League last 16 series vs. Man City.

Here's how to watch Saturday's match:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 2, Fox Deportes

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

