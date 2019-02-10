Unai Emery Relieved to End Arsenal's Losing Run Away From Home After 2-1 Win Over Huddersfield

Arsenal manager Unai Emery was pleased that his side managed to end their six-game winless run away from home in the Premier League following their narrow victory over Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

The Gunners made their early pressure pay off against Jan Siewert's relegation-threatened team when Alex Iwobi fired them into the lead, and the visitors were able to add a second before half time through Alexandre Lacazette.

Sead Kolašinac's late own goal ensured that Arsenal's two-month wait for a clean sheet continued, but Emery was pleased that his side finally secured all three points away from the Emirates this weekend.

"Their coach said yesterday they need to run a lot, and we spoke in the season that we need to show everybody we want these three points, and run like they are running and also more," Emery told Sky Sports.

"We struggled every minute of the 90 minutes, and I think we controlled the match - but maybe I want more possession. It's a good result after a lot of matches not winning away.

"I think today every player worked a lot, we continued our way and we know it's difficult because the other teams in the top four are very strong.

"But we can also trust in us, and this victory is to confirm we are in our way and we can be positive."

Arsenal now have back to back Europa League matches against BATE Borisov before Premier League action returns in two weeks.