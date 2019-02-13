FIFA 19: Raheem Sterling, Paul Pogba & James Rodriguez Included in Ultimate Team TOTW 22

By 90Min
February 13, 2019

The FIFA video game series has been a long term favourite among players and fans alike. With Ultimate Team allowing you to craft your own team using a number of past and present players, there is always an exciting match up ahead.

There were plenty of big performances over the weekend, including several Manchester City stars after their 6-0 Chelsea win, while there were also victories for Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

With a number of top performers to pick from, here's the elite group EA Sports chose for the latest FIFA 19 Team of the Week. 

GK - Salvatore Sirigu (84)

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

Torino's Sirigu comes in as the number one goalkeeper this week. The Italian shot stopper kept a clean sheet as Torino beat Udinese 1-0, making three important saves as his side moved up to eighth in Serie A.

CB - Thiago Silva (89)

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

PSG captain Thiago Silva produced multiple impressive performances to cap an important week for the French side. He kept a level head at the back during PSG's 1-0 win in Ligue 1 over Bordeaux before captaining his side to an important 2-0 away win at Old Trafford in the Champions League.

CB - Dante (83)

PHILIPPE HUGUEN/GettyImages

Dante was instrumental in Nice's 1-0 home win over Lyon in on Sunday. The Brazilian defender won several tackles and aerial duels as Nice overcame the side ranked third in Ligue 1. 

LB - Aymeric Laporte (86)

Alex Livesey - Danehouse/GettyImages

Laporte was once again influential, scoring a crucial goal in Manchester City's 2-0 win over Everton last Wednesday. The defender claimed the MOTM award and helped City keep a clean sheet, dominating attacking and defensive aerial set pieces. 

Laporte then helped City obliterate Chelsea 6-0, making several tackles and helping to build the game with his 94% pass completion rate. 

CDM - Casemiro (89)

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Casemiro had another immense display in defensive midfield for Real Madrid as they beat local rivals Atletico Madrid 3-1 away from home. 

Casemiro added the all important first goal and dominated the physical midfield battle against Atletico's Thomas Partey, making five tackles and two interceptions.

CM - Paul Pogba (90)

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Despite Paul Pogba's late sending off on Tuesday night against PSG, the French midfielder did enough to warrant a TOTW card with his immense display against struggling Fulham. 


United won 3-0 against the Cottagers with Pogba the star of the show, scoring twice to push the Red Devils into the top four for the first time since August. 

CM - James Rodriguez (90)

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

With speculation surrounding his future, James Rodriguez put in another impressive display as the German champions saw off Schalke 3-1 in Munich. 

Rodriguez picked up the MOTM award as he assisted Bayern's second goal. The Colombian midfielder had 85 touches as he dictated much of Bayern's attacking play.

RM - Pizzi (85)

Gualter Fatia/GettyImages

A pretty obvious choice, seeing as Pizzi starred in Benfica's 10-0 thrashing of struggling Nacional. The Portuguese midfielder continued his fine form, grabbing a goal and a hat-trick of assists as he picked up the MOTM award. 

LW - Raheem Sterling (87)

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Sterling tormented Chelsea's defenders with his pace and movement on Sunday as the champions dismantled the Blues 6-0. Sterling grabbed the all important first goal and won the penalty that Sergio Aguero converted, before Sterling added his second goal late on. 

RW - Karim Bellarabi (85)

Jörg Schüler/GettyImages

Karim Bellarabi produced an immaculate display of pace and finishing to win the MOTM award in Bayer Leverkusen's 5-1 thumping over Mainz. The German winger assisted Leverkusen's first and added his own goal shortly after as Die Werkself ran rampant. 

ST - Edin Dzeko (87)

TF-Images/GettyImages

Edin Dzeko starred as Roma thumped Chievo 3-0 in Serie A on Friday. The Bosnian scored Roma's second before assisting their third. Dzeko also featured in Roma's 2-1 win in the Champions League over Porto on Tuesday night, grabbing an assist in.

Substitutes & Reserves

GK - Alban Lafont (81)

Lafont made four saves for Fiorentina as they kept a clean sheet in a 0-0 draw with Napoli.

CB - Martin Hinteregger (81) 

Eintracht Frankfurt's Hinteregger got the MOTM award, winning seven tackles and six aerial duels in a 0-0 draw with RB Leipzig.

CM - Younès Belhanda (83)

Belhanda scored twice and picked up the MOTM award for Galatasaray as they beat Trabzonspor 3-1 in the Turkish Super Lig.


RM - Robert Skov (82)

Skov scored a hat-trick for Copenhagen as they beat OB 6-1 to remain top of the Danish Superliga.


ST - Billy Sharp (82)

Billy Sharp scored a hat-trick for Sheffield United's as the Blades drew 3-3 in an enthralling draw with Aston Villa on Friday.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

ST - Davie Selke (81)

Hertha Berlin's Selke scored and assisted as Die Alte Dame ran out 3-0 winners against Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

ST - Jaime Mata (81)

Mata scored twice and assisted the third as Getafe beat Celta Vigo 3-1 on Saturday. 

CB - Artur Jedrzejczyk (78)

Jedrzejczyk picked up the MOTM award as he scored the only goal in Legia Warsaw's 1-0 win over Wisla Plock.

CM - Mohammed Osman (76)

Osman scored the only goal for Heracles as they produced a shock 1-0 win against Ajax in the Eredivisie.

VI-Images/GettyImages

ST - Jhon Cordoba (80)

Cordoba scored a hat-trick with three of his five shots on goal for Koln. They beat Bundesliga 2 side St. Pauli 4-1 on Friday.

ST - Che Adams (78)

Despite Birmingham's 1-0 loss to Bolton on Tuesday night, Che Adams' hat-trick against QPR was enough for him to get a TOTW card as the Blues beat the Hoops 4-3.

ST - Youssef En-Nesyri (79)

En-Nesyri scored a hat-trick for Leganes as they beat Real Betis 3-0 in La Liga. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message