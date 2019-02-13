FIFA 19: Raheem Sterling, Paul Pogba & James Rodriguez Included in Ultimate Team TOTW 22

The FIFA video game series has been a long term favourite among players and fans alike. With Ultimate Team allowing you to craft your own team using a number of past and present players, there is always an exciting match up ahead.

There were plenty of big performances over the weekend, including several Manchester City stars after their 6-0 Chelsea win, while there were also victories for Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

With a number of top performers to pick from, here's the elite group EA Sports chose for the latest FIFA 19 Team of the Week.

GK - Salvatore Sirigu (84)

Torino's Sirigu comes in as the number one goalkeeper this week. The Italian shot stopper kept a clean sheet as Torino beat Udinese 1-0, making three important saves as his side moved up to eighth in Serie A.



CB - Thiago Silva (89)

PSG captain Thiago Silva produced multiple impressive performances to cap an important week for the French side. He kept a level head at the back during PSG's 1-0 win in Ligue 1 over Bordeaux before captaining his side to an important 2-0 away win at Old Trafford in the Champions League.

CB - Dante (83)

Dante was instrumental in Nice's 1-0 home win over Lyon in on Sunday. The Brazilian defender won several tackles and aerial duels as Nice overcame the side ranked third in Ligue 1.

LB - Aymeric Laporte (86)

Laporte was once again influential, scoring a crucial goal in Manchester City's 2-0 win over Everton last Wednesday. The defender claimed the MOTM award and helped City keep a clean sheet, dominating attacking and defensive aerial set pieces.

Laporte then helped City obliterate Chelsea 6-0, making several tackles and helping to build the game with his 94% pass completion rate.

CDM - Casemiro (89)

Casemiro had another immense display in defensive midfield for Real Madrid as they beat local rivals Atletico Madrid 3-1 away from home.

Casemiro added the all important first goal and dominated the physical midfield battle against Atletico's Thomas Partey, making five tackles and two interceptions.

CM - Paul Pogba (90)

Despite Paul Pogba's late sending off on Tuesday night against PSG, the French midfielder did enough to warrant a TOTW card with his immense display against struggling Fulham.





United won 3-0 against the Cottagers with Pogba the star of the show, scoring twice to push the Red Devils into the top four for the first time since August.

CM - James Rodriguez (90)

With speculation surrounding his future, James Rodriguez put in another impressive display as the German champions saw off Schalke 3-1 in Munich.

Rodriguez picked up the MOTM award as he assisted Bayern's second goal. The Colombian midfielder had 85 touches as he dictated much of Bayern's attacking play.

RM - Pizzi (85)

A pretty obvious choice, seeing as Pizzi starred in Benfica's 10-0 thrashing of struggling Nacional. The Portuguese midfielder continued his fine form, grabbing a goal and a hat-trick of assists as he picked up the MOTM award.

LW - Raheem Sterling (87)

Sterling tormented Chelsea's defenders with his pace and movement on Sunday as the champions dismantled the Blues 6-0. Sterling grabbed the all important first goal and won the penalty that Sergio Aguero converted, before Sterling added his second goal late on.

RW - Karim Bellarabi (85)

Karim Bellarabi produced an immaculate display of pace and finishing to win the MOTM award in Bayer Leverkusen's 5-1 thumping over Mainz. The German winger assisted Leverkusen's first and added his own goal shortly after as Die Werkself ran rampant.

ST - Edin Dzeko (87)

Edin Dzeko starred as Roma thumped Chievo 3-0 in Serie A on Friday. The Bosnian scored Roma's second before assisting their third. Dzeko also featured in Roma's 2-1 win in the Champions League over Porto on Tuesday night, grabbing an assist in.

Substitutes & Reserves

GK - Alban Lafont (81)

Lafont made four saves for Fiorentina as they kept a clean sheet in a 0-0 draw with Napoli.

CB - Martin Hinteregger (81)

Eintracht Frankfurt's Hinteregger got the MOTM award, winning seven tackles and six aerial duels in a 0-0 draw with RB Leipzig.

CM - Younès Belhanda (83)

Belhanda scored twice and picked up the MOTM award for Galatasaray as they beat Trabzonspor 3-1 in the Turkish Super Lig.





RM - Robert Skov (82)

Skov scored a hat-trick for Copenhagen as they beat OB 6-1 to remain top of the Danish Superliga.





ST - Billy Sharp (82)

Billy Sharp scored a hat-trick for Sheffield United's as the Blades drew 3-3 in an enthralling draw with Aston Villa on Friday.

ST - Davie Selke (81)

Hertha Berlin's Selke scored and assisted as Die Alte Dame ran out 3-0 winners against Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

ST - Jaime Mata (81)

Mata scored twice and assisted the third as Getafe beat Celta Vigo 3-1 on Saturday.

CB - Artur Jedrzejczyk (78)

Jedrzejczyk picked up the MOTM award as he scored the only goal in Legia Warsaw's 1-0 win over Wisla Plock.

CM - Mohammed Osman (76)

Osman scored the only goal for Heracles as they produced a shock 1-0 win against Ajax in the Eredivisie.



ST - Jhon Cordoba (80)

Cordoba scored a hat-trick with three of his five shots on goal for Koln. They beat Bundesliga 2 side St. Pauli 4-1 on Friday.

ST - Che Adams (78)

Despite Birmingham's 1-0 loss to Bolton on Tuesday night, Che Adams' hat-trick against QPR was enough for him to get a TOTW card as the Blues beat the Hoops 4-3.



ST - Youssef En-Nesyri (79)

En-Nesyri scored a hat-trick for Leganes as they beat Real Betis 3-0 in La Liga.