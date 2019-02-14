Alexis Sanchez Injured by Freak Linesman Collision During Defeat to Paris Saint-Germain

Manchester United forward Alexis Sánchez suffered a knee injury during their 2-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday after colliding with a linesman while he was warming up on the touchline.

The Chilean was called upon late in the first half when Jesse Lingard pulled up with an injury and he replaced the England international for the remainder of the match.

But the Daily Mail claims that Alexis moaned to Manchester United's medical staff after the game about a problem in his knee which he picked up after running into the Italian match official, Fabiano Preti.

Although the 30-year-old was able to replace Lingard during the match, Alexis now faces a race against time to return to full fitness in time for the club's FA Cup match against Chelsea next week.

Alexis had an underwhelming second half against the French champions and new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted that he wasn't capable of turning the winger's fortunes around.

Alexis Sanchez injured himself colliding with linesman whilst warming up for the PSG game...highest paid player in the league and can't get past an official who runs in straight lines. — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) February 14, 2019

"I can't do anything about Alexis Sánchez," he said after United's loss. "When he plays he needs to find himself."

Alexis has only made 37 appearances for Manchester United since joining from Arsenal last year, a deal which saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan move in the opposite direction.

He struggled to make an impact under José Mourinho but many believed that the arrival of Solskjaer would offer Alexis a second bite at the cherry at Old Trafford.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

So far, the Chilean has featured in all but one match that he's been fully fit for under Solskjaer, but he's only started three games under the Norweigan and hasn't completed a full 90 minutes since the opening day of the season against Leicester City.