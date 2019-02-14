Arsene Wenger Likens Current Spurs Squad to Manchester United's Historic 'Class of 92'

Arsene Wenger has has drawn similarities between the current Tottenham squad and Manchester United's legendary 'Class of 92', claiming Mauricio Pochettino's side just need to show more maturity in order to win titles.

Spurs put one foot in the Champions League quarter finals with an impressive 3-0 first leg victory over Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, drawing praise from Wenger, who has been out of work since leaving Arsenal at the end of last season.

While doing punditry for beIN SPORTS (as quoted by Football.London), the Frenchman likened the current crop of Tottenham stars to the infamous Manchester United FA Youth Cup side of 1992, feeling the north London side have the right core for future success.

"I am an Arsenal fan so it is a bit of a sensitive subject for me but what I want to say is that they have the generations of young players," the 69-year-old said.

“They look like the Manchester United generation of [Ryan] Giggs, Paul [Scholes], [Nicky] Butt, [David] Beckham, [Gary] Neville and [Phil] Neville. They made it to the complete top."

Despite their undoubted talent, the former Arsenal boss believes Pochettino's side are lacking one key element that is holding them back from success, while also sympathising with the Argentinian manager in his quest to bring silverware to Spurs for the first time since 2008.

“You feel there is something there at Tottenham but they have not shown the maturity in the decisive moments to get there," he added.

"That is the target now to come to maturity in the next two to three years and show that. Yes, it’s true it is very difficult to win trophies in England. The last cup we won we had to play against City in the semis and Chelsea in the final. On the other hand you want to win trophies.”